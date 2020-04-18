Arsenal joined by Everton in the race to sign goal machine

A French report has revealed that Arsenal and Everton are the top sides pursuing a deal for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

The Frenchman has been in magnificent form since he moved to Parkhead and he looks set to become one of Europe’s top strikers over the next few years.

He has been attracting the attention of several teams after scoring 27 goals and providing 19 assists for the Scottish side before football was suspended.

The report from Le10Sport also claims that other European sides like Lille and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing him.

Le10 Sport reckons that Arsenal has made Edouard a target to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker looks set to depart the Emirates at the end of this season.

Aubameyang’s current deal will expire at the end of next season, but he doesn’t seem to have the appetite to agree to a new contract.

Mikel Arteta would want to replace him with a proven goal scorer and Edouard fits the bill, but the Gunners will have to beat Everton to the player’s signature.

The report further claims that teams will have to pay around £37.5m to sign him, though that does seem a little bit too high by Scottish Premiership standards and I suspect that the figure will be lower, especially now with what has happened in football.