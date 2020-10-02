Arsenal joined by French giants in race to sign coveted midfielder

PSG are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar as the Gunners close in on signing him, according to L’Equipe as cited by Get Football News France.
The 22-year-old is one of the Gunners’ top transfer targets and they have focused on landing him for the better part of the last few weeks.
They have already bid for him once and they are expected to return with an acceptable offer, however, the report claims that they now face competition from PSG.
The French champions are known for poaching the best players from their local rivals and the report claims that they have reached out to Lyon over signing the midfielder.
It claims that they are not going to be able to sign him in this transfer window because of their financial struggles due to COVID-19, however, they want to land him in 2021 and they have made that intention known to Lyon.
Arsenal is still in pole position to sign the midfielder because it is unlikely that Lyon will want to sell at a later date if they can get their asking price from Arsenal in this transfer window.
Mikel Arteta remains confident that the Gunners will complete the transfer.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
I can’t wait until this saga is over.. we have to be one of the most frustrating teams in announcing new contracts, selling deadwood, or signing players.
You’re not wrong, Kev!!
Even with Aouar it’s not enough Sue we need someone in the mould of Partey 😩
I also remain confident and It seems like I may be the most confident on this site of landing Aoure. My usual sober reasoning has led me to the conclusion he will come, when weighing up all developments so far.
Jon That’s it..
The Aouar deal is the last thing I’m worried about.
I ain’t even buying all off these multiple interests. Juventus, PSG and now it’s Real Madrid, all of these news came out from France, Bouhafsi, GFFN and L’Equipe… All bunch of cock & bull stories started probably by Aulas.
One of Real Madrid’s most reliable journalist shut down the Madrid links immediately.
Even Madrid ain’t gone make one signing this summer.
Papa Perez already said so, Odegaard is back and they even find Ceballos surplus.
Once Papa Perez says something. There’s no going back.
I find it funny when I see Arsenal fans panic over these rumours and links.
All cooked up crap apart from PSG wanting him on loan which is the definition of Impossible.
We’ll be shifting attention to Partey now as this Aouar deal is pretty much done
Jorginho incoming instead of Partey?
Just hearing rumours….
It’s torturous!!!
Unless Arsenal can have a board that respects Arteta by sharing his vision to be successful and back ,him with his desired signing ,Arsenal will remain a mid table team this season and beyond. The midfield needs to be strengthened and Arteta have sanctioned the acquisition of Houssem Aouar for weeks now and with only 3 days left before the transfer window closes, they have failed to make the deal. These guys are jokers. Arteta should leave Arsenal if he doesn’t get their backing.
We av no chance of signing Aouar psg and marird want him so Eddie wot or you going to say now
This dude😂😂😂😂
$100 bet, put your money where your mouth is.
Do you live in a cave or what?