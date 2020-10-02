Arsenal joined by French giants in race to sign coveted midfielder

PSG are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar as the Gunners close in on signing him, according to L’Equipe as cited by Get Football News France.

The 22-year-old is one of the Gunners’ top transfer targets and they have focused on landing him for the better part of the last few weeks.

They have already bid for him once and they are expected to return with an acceptable offer, however, the report claims that they now face competition from PSG.

The French champions are known for poaching the best players from their local rivals and the report claims that they have reached out to Lyon over signing the midfielder.

It claims that they are not going to be able to sign him in this transfer window because of their financial struggles due to COVID-19, however, they want to land him in 2021 and they have made that intention known to Lyon.

Arsenal is still in pole position to sign the midfielder because it is unlikely that Lyon will want to sell at a later date if they can get their asking price from Arsenal in this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta remains confident that the Gunners will complete the transfer.