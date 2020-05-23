Arsenal joined by Italian giants in the race to sign Barcelona star

Spanish media outlet Sport is claiming that Inter Milan has become the latest team to show interest in Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti.

The Frenchman has been told that he can leave the Nou Camp this summer as they look to raise funds for their targets.

Umtiti has had an injury-ravaged season at Barcelona and he is also one of the top earners at Camp Nou.

Barcelona is struggling with their wage bill at the moment and because they also want to be able to compete for major trophies next season, they still plan to spend some money in the summer.

The report goes on to claim that they have reduced their asking price for some of their players, including Umtiti as they look to attract more buyers.

The report further claims that Umtiti is one of the players that Barcelona is willing to offer to Inter Milan in their bid to land Lautaro Martinez and that the Italians are interested in gsigning him. However, they want Umtiti to also show that he is interested in joining them.

Arsenal has William Saliba joining them for his first full season in the summer, but Mikel Arteta most likely wants another centre back and he would no doubt be glad to have a player of Umtiti’s calibre in his side.

Umtiti won the last World Cup with France and he has also won a number of trophies with Barcelona and that sort of experience is invaluable.