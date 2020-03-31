Arsenal joined by London rivals in the battle to land Liverpool outcast

West Ham has become the latest team to show interest in signing Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren. The Croatian is up for grabs in the summer after he became surplus to requirements at Anfield.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are ahead of Lovren in the Anfield pecking order and the Croatian came close to leaving Liverpool last summer.

AS Roma could not meet Liverpool’s asking price and he remained with the Reds but chances have been few for him this season with Liverpool happy to see him leave at the end of this season.

Arsenal became linked with the defender in recent weeks after it became obvious that he has no future at Anfield and Mikel Arteta is reportedly working on a deal to bring him to the Emirates.

However, Arsenal is not alone in targeting the defender with Star Sports claiming that Tottenham is also interested in signing him. Jose Mourinho is looking to replace the departing Jan Vetoghen and Lovren is an option.

The report further claims that West Ham is also interested in the former Southampton man and should they survive relegation, they would move for him in the summer.

Lovren is just one of many defenders that Arsenal has been linked with but it remains unclear who they will eventually sign.