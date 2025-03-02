Arsenal joined by Man Utd in battle to sign quality La Liga midfielder

Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi faces a new challenge as Manchester United have entered the race for the Spanish international’s signature, according to a report on Shoot. The Gunners have long been linked with the 26-year-old, but now face competition from their Premier League rivals.
Zubimendi, who played a crucial role in Spain’s European Championship victory last summer, has been a standout performer for Real Sociedad. The midfielder has made 218 appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions, showcasing his loyalty and commitment to the Basque side.
However, Zubimendi’s £51 million release clause has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Arsenal and now Manchester United. The Gunners have been monitoring the Spanish midfielder for months, viewing him as a potential key addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.
United’s interest in Zubimendi comes as new head coach Ruben Amorim prepares for a potential midfield overhaul. With both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen reportedly close to departing Old Trafford, the Red Devils are keen to bolster their options in the centre of the park.
For Arsenal, this development adds another layer of complexity to their transfer plans. The North London club has been working diligently to secure their top targets, with Zubimendi high on their list. The potential interference from Manchester United could force Arsenal to accelerate their efforts or risk losing out on a player they’ve long admired.
Zubimendi’s qualities as a composed, technically gifted midfielder align well with Arsenal’s playing style under Arteta. His ability to dictate play from deep and contribute defensively could provide valuable depth and competition in the Gunners’ midfield.
As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal will need to act decisively if they wish to secure Zubimendi’s services. The player’s release clause offers a clear path to negotiations, but the Gunners must now contend with increased competition from Manchester United and potentially other suitors.
Hope our pursuit of Zubimendi doesn’t turn into another one of our never ending sagas of putting in low bid after low bid until the selling club gets fed up and sells to someone else leaving us no time to get anyone else.
I can’t lose sleep over a ManU rivalry in signing Zubimendi. They won’t be playing Champions League football next season or any time soon
My worry is: I have been watching virtually every Sociadad game in the bid to really evaluate him. I’m afraid I have not been overly impressed.
Maybe I miss something. But I’m wondering if a better option may not be found back home from one of the midtable teams
@CM
And there you have it. People are always going on about how the EPL is the toughest league in the world. And that other European leagues are inferior to it. So, why are we constantly trying to buy players from inferior leagues to strengthen our squad, when the logic would be to buy players from either the EPL or the Championship at least.
And if other leagues are so inferior, why is it that 66.2% of EPL players are from foreign or weaker leagues.? Just askin…🤔