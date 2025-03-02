Arsenal joined by Man Utd in battle to sign quality La Liga midfielder

Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi faces a new challenge as Manchester United have entered the race for the Spanish international’s signature, according to a report on Shoot. The Gunners have long been linked with the 26-year-old, but now face competition from their Premier League rivals.

Zubimendi, who played a crucial role in Spain’s European Championship victory last summer, has been a standout performer for Real Sociedad. The midfielder has made 218 appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions, showcasing his loyalty and commitment to the Basque side.

However, Zubimendi’s £51 million release clause has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Arsenal and now Manchester United. The Gunners have been monitoring the Spanish midfielder for months, viewing him as a potential key addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

United’s interest in Zubimendi comes as new head coach Ruben Amorim prepares for a potential midfield overhaul. With both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen reportedly close to departing Old Trafford, the Red Devils are keen to bolster their options in the centre of the park.

For Arsenal, this development adds another layer of complexity to their transfer plans. The North London club has been working diligently to secure their top targets, with Zubimendi high on their list. The potential interference from Manchester United could force Arsenal to accelerate their efforts or risk losing out on a player they’ve long admired.

Zubimendi’s qualities as a composed, technically gifted midfielder align well with Arsenal’s playing style under Arteta. His ability to dictate play from deep and contribute defensively could provide valuable depth and competition in the Gunners’ midfield.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal will need to act decisively if they wish to secure Zubimendi’s services. The player’s release clause offers a clear path to negotiations, but the Gunners must now contend with increased competition from Manchester United and potentially other suitors.