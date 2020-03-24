Arsenal joined by other English teams as they bid to land young French forward

Arsenal faces a tough battle in their bid to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic after it was revealed that Everton and Manchester United have become interested in the Frenchman.

Arsenal is monitoring him as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette who is struggling for goals under Mikel Arteta, according to the Daily Post.

Edouard has been in fine form for Celtic since he joined them and he has scored 27 goals and provided 19 assists for the Scottish champions this season.

The Gunners are, however, not the only team in England looking to sign him with fresh reports claiming that Manchester United and Everton have become interested.

Manchester United signed Odion Ighallo on loan from the Chinese Super League last month and the Nigerian has been in fine form for them, however, he is already 30 and may not be a long term solution if he signs permanently.

Everton has been buoyed by the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager and the Toffees are reportedly looking to compete for the best talents.

Just like Moussa Dembele before him, Edouard would consider it a privilege to play in a division that is more respected than the Scottish top flight and that might play to the advantage of Arsenal.

The Gunners are also facing uncertainty over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and they would be happy to land him as their captain’s replacement.