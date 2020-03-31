Arsenal joined by Premier League rival in the race to sign former Liverpool star

Leicester City has become the latest team to be linked with a move for former Liverpool star, Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian left Liverpool for Barcelona in the winter of 2018 when he was enjoying his best season as a footballer, however, he struggled to settle at Barca after one and half-seasons.

The Catalans shipped him out on loan to Bayern Munich in the summer but he hasn’t impressed the Germans enough to make his move permanent.

He was linked with a return to Liverpool in the winter transfer window, but the Reds have no plans to re-sign him and Arsenal was thrown into the mix.

The Gunners reportedly want him to bring the creative spark that Mesut Ozil has struggled to offer them recently. However, Arsenal will now have to battle with Leicester City for his signature according to the Spanish media outlet Sport.

Leicester is managed by Brendan Rodgers who brought Coutinho to the Premier League as Liverpool’s manager and the Brazilian might consider reviving his career with the Foxes who look very likely to play Champions League football next season.

Before Arsenal can get Coutinho, they will have to get Mesut Ozil off their wage bill as the German earns a mammoth £350k per week and the club simply cannot afford another mega earner on their books.