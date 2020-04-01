Arsenal joined by Premier League rivals in quest to land Real Madrid ace

Wolves have become the latest team to make James Rodriguez a target as the Colombian looks to get away from his hell at Real Madrid.

Rodriguez is struggling for chances at the Bernabeu and with just a year left on his current deal at the end of this season, Madrid is desperate to sell him.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal and Everton, but reports from Spain via Marca are claiming that Wolves has emerged as an option for him.

The reports claim that he could be joining Nuno Espirito Santo’s side because of the relationship between his agent at the English side.

Jorge Mendes, who represents Rodriguez, also represents Nuno Santo and a host of other players at the club and he seems to be the main man the club turns to when they want to sign top talent.

Mikel Arteta is targeting James because he is looking to get more creativity in his midfield.

He hopes that Rodriguez would give him a reason to start benching Mesut Ozil if the German doesn’t leave in the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti helped James enjoy one of his best seasons as a professional when he managed Real Madrid and the Italian wants a reunion at Everton.