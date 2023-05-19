Arsenal joins Barcelona in the race to sign Premier League star

Arsenal is preparing to hijack Barcelona’s move for Ilkay Gundogan after watching the German hit top form in the last few weeks.

Gundogan is out of contract at the end of this season and has decided to focus on helping the Citizens win as many trophies as possible before addressing his future.

Barcelona has been keen to add him to their squad and is considered the favourite for his signature.

However, Sport reports they are not alone in the pursuit of his signature, claiming the German is also liked by Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta keen on a reunion.

Their interest means Gundogan has a choice to make among three options at the end of this campaign, including signing a new one-year deal at Manchester City.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gundogan has been one of the most in-form players in Europe in the last few weeks, which makes him hot property on the European market.

If we add him to our squad, we would be signing one of the best players in the country, but it would be hard to achieve that.

Having won every domestic trophy available in England, Gundogan might want to try out a new competition, which gives Barcelona a huge advantage in the race for his signature.

