Arsenal joins forces with Ray Parlour to launch a retro line

Arsenal has launched a new retro line in partnership with club legend, Ray Parlour.

The Gunners have remained one of the fashionable sides in Europe and have been putting out some successful clothing lines in recent times.

Mikel Arteta’s side is doing very well on and off the pitch and the club has decided to launch the retro merch.

It announced on its website that Parlour was enlisted as the ‘creative director’ on the range which “features 11 items, ranging from varsity jackets to windbreakers, hoodies, tees and trackpants, in both adult and kid sizes, for men and women.”

It is just another effort from the club to connect to more fans and break new grounds, which will hand them more popularity and improve their acceptance among younger fashionable supporters.

As we succeed on the field, the smart thing for the club to do is to ensure that they take advantage of as many opportunities as possible.

The new clothing line gives us more popularity and ensures we continue to set the trend among the top European clubs, which is one of the best things that can happen to us.

Hopefully, when the players return to action, they will continue to win matches as they did before the break.

