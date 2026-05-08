Arsenal joins Liverpool in the race to sign Danish midfielder

Arsenal are continuing to shape their transfer plans for the summer window, with FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt emerging as one of the players on their shortlist ahead of next season. The Gunners are expected to strengthen several areas of the squad as they prepare for another demanding campaign at both domestic and European level.

FC Porto has developed a strong reputation for identifying talented players, improving them further and eventually selling them to some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Because of that successful model, it is not surprising that Froholdt has attracted growing attention from leading sides across the continent ahead of the transfer window.

Arsenal Face Competition For Midfielder

The midfielder has played an important role during Porto’s impressive campaign and is believed to be attracting interest because of his consistent performances throughout the season. His development in Portugal has reportedly convinced several clubs that he could be ready for a new challenge in one of Europe’s top leagues.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal’s interest in the Danish midfielder will place them in direct competition with Liverpool for his signature. The report states that the Reds have been monitoring Froholdt closely over the past few months as they continue assessing potential additions to their squad.

Both Premier League clubs are believed to admire the player’s technical ability and overall contribution in midfield. Arsenal, in particular, are thought to view him as someone capable of adding quality and depth to their options ahead of another important season.

Porto would reportedly prefer to keep the midfielder at the club for at least one more campaign. However, the Portuguese side is also realistic about the growing interest surrounding one of their standout players and may consider a sale if the right proposal arrives.

Porto Prepared To Demand Significant Fee

The Portuguese club are expected to demand a substantial transfer fee if they decide to part ways with the midfielder during the summer window. Porto have regularly secured major fees for their leading players in recent years and are unlikely to lower their valuation easily.

Arsenal understand that they may need to make a significant financial commitment if they want to secure the player ahead of Liverpool and other interested clubs. The competition for his signature is expected to intensify as the transfer window approaches and discussions continue behind the scenes.