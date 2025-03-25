Arsenal joins Man City in the race for versatile Italian international

In January, Manchester City made significant investments to strengthen their squad as they sought to revive their season.

While several new signings arrived at the Etihad, one target remained out of reach—Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus. However, City are expected to renew their interest in the Italian full-back at the end of the campaign.

Cambiaso is now also attracting interest from Arsenal, adding further competition for his signature. Juventus appear open to selling the defender and had been awaiting an offer from City in January, but no formal approach materialised. This could present an opportunity for Arsenal, who are reportedly keen to secure his services.

As the season draws to a close, multiple clubs are expected to express interest in Cambiaso, given his reputation as one of the most talented full-backs in Serie A. Manchester City are likely to make a concrete effort to sign him in the summer, but they will now have to contend with Arsenal, who have entered the race.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners view Cambiaso as a player who could significantly enhance their squad, and manager Mikel Arteta is eager to work with him. Arsenal are therefore expected to challenge City in the battle for his signature.

With his defensive versatility and technical ability, Cambiaso has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in Italian football. His potential move to Arsenal could be further influenced by the presence of Riccardo Calafiori, a fellow Italian defender, at the Emirates—a factor that may strengthen the club’s appeal.

Juventus, for their part, may be willing to part ways with Cambiaso if a suitable offer arrives, particularly as they look to restructure their squad for the upcoming season. With both City and Arsenal in pursuit, the full-back’s future is set to be one of the key transfer storylines of the summer.

For Arsenal, securing Cambiaso’s signature would provide valuable depth and quality in defence, while for City, he could be another strategic addition as they continue to refine their squad. The coming months will determine where the highly rated full-back will play next season.

