Arsenal joins Manchester City to increase their season ticket price

Arsenal is one of the Premier League clubs whose fans will pay more for season tickets next season.

The Gunners already have some of the most expensive season tickets in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been enjoying on-field success in recent campaigns, which makes it easy for their fans to come to the Emirates Stadium to watch them.

Arsenal is now an established top-two team and is eager to win the Premier League soon.

Their fantastic form over the last two seasons means their fans get to watch high-profile games, including Champions League matches.

The club is now increasing its season ticket prices, with a report from the Daily Star revealing that Arsenal’s season ticket holders will pay 10.3% more, with the lowest priced at £1,073.

They are not the only Premier League club to have increased their season ticket prices, as Manchester City has also raised theirs by 10.4%.

Raising the season tickets is not an easy decision for the club, however, it is a necessary one, considering how much money it takes to run a big club like Arsenal.

We have to keep supporting them and purchasing these tickets go a long way in helping with the financial burden.

