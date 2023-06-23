Arsenal joins Manchester United in the race for French defender

It has been reported that Arsenal is showing interest in signing AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi as they continue to strengthen their squad.

Following their return to the Premier League top four last season, Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to build on their success. As one of the league’s top teams, Arsenal recognises the importance of enhancing their squad depth to maintain their position.

The Gunners are expected to make signings in various positions before the transfer window closes, with the exception of a goalkeeper.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal has now been linked with a move for Disasi. However, they face competition from Manchester United, who are reported to be leading the race for his signature. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure Disasi’s services or if United will beat them to his signing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

United and we are two top Premier League clubs, so Disasi will be delighted about this battle for his signature.

However, we have to act fast if he is our main target for the defence. Otherwise, United is very likely to win the race for his signature.

But there are other defenders who have been linked with a move to us and we can turn to them if necessary.

