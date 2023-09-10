Arsenal joins Premier League rivals in race for Norwegian teenager

After recently disclosing that he rejected a move to Chelsea this summer, Arsenal has entered the race for Antonio Nusa.

The Norwegian player has been performing exceptionally well for Club Brugge in Belgium, drawing the interest of top European clubs eager to add him to their squads.

Despite the opportunity to transfer to Chelsea during the last window, Nusa believed it wasn’t the right move for his development and chose to continue honing his skills in Belgium.

Chelsea might regret not pursuing the transfer more aggressively, as they now face fresh competition. A report on 90 Mins suggests that Arsenal and Liverpool have also expressed interest in the player.

Both clubs have closely assessed the teenager and are prepared to make offers for him when they believe the time is right for him to make a move.

Arsenal is known for its appeal to young talents, and they may feel confident in their ability to outcompete others for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nusa seems like a real talent and a top player in the making and it would be interesting to see how he evolves.

If he does well in this campaign, we expect him to become even more attractive and that should make it easier for us to justify spending good money on his signature.

