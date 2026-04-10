Arsenal joins race for promising Serbian youngster

Vasilije Novicic is regarded as one of the most promising young players emerging from Serbia, and Arsenal are reportedly keen to add him to their squad at the end of the season.

The Gunners have an extensive scouting network across the globe, continually searching for top talent capable of strengthening their squad. Their recruitment strategy has increasingly focused on identifying young players with high potential and developing them into future stars.

Several of their scouts are active across Europe, where Novicic has attracted attention due to his consistent performances. He is currently viewed as one of the standout young prospects in Serbian football.

Rising Talent in European Football

Novicic plays as a defensive midfielder for IMT Belgrad and has continued to develop into an influential player despite his young age. His composure, positioning, and ability to control play have contributed to his growing reputation.

Although he is only 17, he has already established himself as a regular starter for his club. His performances have demonstrated maturity and consistency, qualities that have not gone unnoticed by leading European teams.

As reported by Sport Witness, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in securing his signature, highlighting the level of competition surrounding the young midfielder.

Arsenal’s Transfer Intentions

Arsenal are believed to be determined to win the race for Novicic and are prepared to compete financially if required. Their willingness to invest reflects how highly they rate his long-term potential.

The club see him as a player who could develop significantly within their system, benefiting from their focus on nurturing young talent. This approach has been central to their recent recruitment strategy.

In the coming weeks, Arsenal are expected to intensify its interest and explore the possibility of reaching an agreement. Much may depend on the player’s continued progress, as well as the level of competition from other clubs pursuing his signature.

If his development continues on its current trajectory, Novicic is likely to remain a highly sought-after prospect in the European transfer market.