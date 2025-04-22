Arsenal joins race for top talent on his way to the Championship

Liam Delap has emerged as the standout performer in the Ipswich Town squad and is widely expected to secure a move to a new club once the current season concludes.

Despite playing for a team battling near the lower end of the Premier League table, Delap has impressed with his performances throughout the campaign. His goal-scoring exploits have not gone unnoticed, and several clubs, including Arsenal, are reportedly interested in securing his services.

With 12 goals to his name in the Premier League this season, Delap has demonstrated the qualities of a striker capable of enhancing any team, particularly one with greater ambitions and resources. His ability to find the back of the net consistently has made him a highly desirable prospect.

Arsenal, in their ongoing search for a reliable forward, have predominantly focused on options from outside England, with names such as Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyökeres frequently linked to the Emirates Stadium. However, a domestic solution could be closer than they think.

According to Caught Offside, the Gunners are admirers of Delap and have been monitoring his progress for some time. The report claims: “They like Delap,” suggesting that Arsenal see him as a potential asset who could bolster their attacking options.

Even if Delap is not the only forward Arsenal pursue this summer, his addition to the squad could significantly enhance the team’s attacking depth. His Premier League experience, combined with his youth and goal-scoring instincts, make him an appealing option for a club looking to compete at the highest level.

Delap’s strong performances this season have positioned him as one of the league’s emerging talents. Should Arsenal succeed in bringing him to North London, they may well be securing the services of a future top-class striker capable of making a real impact.