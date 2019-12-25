Arsenal has become the latest team to register their interest in signing Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

The French man joined Lyon from Celtic last season and went on to net 15 times, he has continued his fine run of form this season with 11 goals.

Dembele has been scouted by several top European sides this season and has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea.

With the Red Devils and Blues looking at other alternatives, it seems that Arsenal could beat them to his signature.

Reports from France via Team Talk claims that Arsenal has lined up Dembele as a replacement for either Pierre Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette should any of them decide to leave.

Aubameyang has about 18 months left on his current Arsenal deal and he has not shown the readiness to extend his current terms, he has also been linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid already.

The report further claims that Lacazette was left unhappy by Unai Emery’s reliance on Aubameyang and he seemed to have been plotting a move away, it is unclear if he would want to be part of Arteta’s plan now.

Dembele is also being chased by Tottenham who wants him to help reduce the goal scoring burden on Harry Kane.