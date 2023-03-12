Arsenal joins several clubs chasing defensive midfielder

One of the finest midfielders in the Premier League this season is Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, as the Portuguese star continues to prove his worth.

Fulham has had a good season and wants to qualify for Europe at the end of the campaign.

If they achieve that, the midfielder will get credit for his impressive performance on their team.

He might not be a member of their squad in the next campaign if he keeps doing well, as a report in The Sun reveals he is a wanted man.

It claims Arsenal has become the latest club to show an interest in the 27-year-old.

The report adds that Newcastle, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham also have an interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering the pedigree of the clubs interested in Palhinha, the former Sporting CP man is clearly a quality player and has proved his worth in the Premier League this season.

He is likely to be cheaper than Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, but he will be worth buying, considering that he is very experienced.

But the clubs listed above will also feel very confident that they can beat us in the race, which could drive up the price that Fulham eventually makes from his departure.