Arsenal joins the competition for the signature of AC Milan star

Mikel Arteta has asked Arsenal to sign Franck Kessie as he looks for a better performance from his midfield.

The Gunners have invested heavily in their midfield this season, but Todofichajes says Arteta is unsatisfied with the performance of Thomas Partey and believes Kessie can make the Ghanaian do better.

The Ivorian would be one of the best free agents on the market at the end of this season after rejecting the latest contract offer from AC Milan.

The Italian club looks resigned to losing him, and the Gunners want him in London.

However, they are not the only club looking to sign the former Atalanta man with the report claiming that PSG is also a very strong contender for his signature.

The report says the French club have been in touch with his representatives already and he could be the next free agent that joins them.

Arsenal has also held talks with his agents and the midfielder now has to choose between London and Paris.

His transfer might come down to which club offers him the best financial package.

PSG also has a lot of competition for space in their midfield and Arsenal could convince him that a move to London would be best for him as he would get more chances to play.