Arsenal joins the list of clubs that wants former Manchester City star

Arsenal have been named as one of the clubs showing interest in bringing Aymeric Laporte back to European football. The experienced defender left Manchester City in 2023 to join Al Nassr, becoming part of a broader movement of high-profile players transferring to the Saudi Pro League.

Since then, the landscape has started to shift. Several players who moved to Saudi Arabia are now considering returns to Europe, and clubs in the region have begun to show willingness to allow such exits. Al Nassr are reportedly open to selling Laporte during the current transfer window, which has alerted a number of European sides.

Arsenal Among Clubs Monitoring Situation

According to AS, Arsenal want to sign the Spain international, who is now available for transfer. The opportunity to bring in a defender with substantial Premier League experience appears to appeal to the Gunners, who may view Laporte as a reliable addition to their defensive options.

Laporte made over 100 appearances in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City and was widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Europe under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. His composure on the ball and tactical intelligence made him a key part of City’s domestic dominance during his years at the Etihad Stadium.

Competition From Multiple European Clubs

At 31 years old, Laporte may still have several competitive seasons left in him, and he could adapt quickly if he returns to England. However, Arsenal are not alone in their interest. The same report notes that Athletic Bilbao, Inter Milan and Aston Villa are also keen on securing his services. This creates serious competition for Arsenal should they decide to proceed with a formal move.

While Laporte’s past performances in England were strong, there are questions about whether signing older players from the Saudi Pro League offers long-term value. Arsenal must balance experience with future sustainability and avoid becoming a destination for players past their peak, who may struggle to perform at the level expected.

