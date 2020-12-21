Arsenal joins the race for 24-year-old impressive Premier League midfielder

Yves Bissouma has emerged as a top transfer target for European teams this season after his fine start to life in the Premier League.

The Malian is one of the more impressive midfielders in the English top-flight and his fine form has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s top teams.

Liverpool and Manchester United are two teams looking to sign him, Defensa Central reports that Arsenal is also interested in making a move for him.

Liverpool wants him to replace Georginio Wijnaldum whose future is uncertain, while Manchester United want him to replace the outgoing Paul Pogba.

Arsenal will also face competition from Real Madrid, who has also been watching him.

The Spaniards will ideally want to sign Pogba, but coronavirus has dealt a blow to their finances and they consider Bissouma to be a cheaper alternative.

The report says that Brighton will be willing to listen to offers of around 40m euros for his signature.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey in the last transfer window, but the likes of Granit Xhaka continue to underperform and that has created the need for them to sign another midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can beat all the competition to land him.