Arsenal joins the race for another Brighton player

Arsenal continues to be linked with new players after adding two men to their squad in the last few days.
Mikel Arteta’s side is in a surprising title challenge and wants to build on their impressive performances over the past few months.
Arsenal has added Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard to their squad in the last few days and now a report links them to another Brighton player.
Fabrizio Romano reveals on Twitter that the Gunners are considering a move for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo as they target one more midfielder before the window closes.
The Ecuadorian has been one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders in this campaign and Chelsea is looking to add him to their squad.
Brighton wants him to stay beyond this term, but the midfielder has just changed agents and could ask for a move away.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Caicedo remains one of the finest players in the Premier League and he is still just 21, making him a good long-term investment.
We have been linked with a move for the likes of Youri Tielemans in the last few months, but Caicedo will be a much better option to add to our squad for the sake of long-term value.
Would love to see AFC test both Brighton’s &
Everton’s resolve with cheeky bids for either
Onana or Caicedo. IMWO these two youngsters
are potential future superstars in the EPL and
would be immediate,, quality depth pieces in the
Arsenal midfield.
AFC could conceivably fund raise a portion of the
move by transfer listing such players as Holding,
Cedric and Lokonga. £30M for all three wouldn’t
be great business but still a quality lump sum as
down payment for either of Onana or Caicedo.
Caecido and Onana have both impressed me this season but I very much doubt if their Clubs will entertain any offers until the summer window by which time Everton may find themselves in the Championship.Personally I hope they survive as they are a big Club with a tradition for playing good football, although it has been some time since they have managed to !I’ve up to that reputation.Their Board room problems are not replicated at Brighton who must be one of the best run Clubs in the Country.
Brighton have repeatedly shown if a club meets the valuation of their players they are willing to sell them.