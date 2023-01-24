Arsenal joins the race for another Brighton player

Arsenal continues to be linked with new players after adding two men to their squad in the last few days.

Mikel Arteta’s side is in a surprising title challenge and wants to build on their impressive performances over the past few months.

Arsenal has added Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard to their squad in the last few days and now a report links them to another Brighton player.

Fabrizio Romano reveals on Twitter that the Gunners are considering a move for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo as they target one more midfielder before the window closes.

The Ecuadorian has been one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders in this campaign and Chelsea is looking to add him to their squad.

Brighton wants him to stay beyond this term, but the midfielder has just changed agents and could ask for a move away.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo remains one of the finest players in the Premier League and he is still just 21, making him a good long-term investment.

We have been linked with a move for the likes of Youri Tielemans in the last few months, but Caicedo will be a much better option to add to our squad for the sake of long-term value.