Arsenal joins the race for Blackburn youngster

Ashley Phillips is only 16, yet he has become a player with many suitors around Europe.

The Blackburn academy product still plays for the club’s under-18s, but he has shown enough to prove that he is a top star in the making.

Fichajes.net says Arsenal is one of the clubs that has been watching him and the Gunners plan to add him to their squad.

They would face competition from Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

The youngster could change club at the end of this season and the report also reveals why the top sides want his signature.

It claims he has a physique that belies his age and this makes it easy for him to win duels against other opponents.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has targeted young players in recent transfer windows, but Phillips is probably too young to make the move.

He would likely get a chance to play on the Blackburn first team sooner than he would get at Arsenal if he joins the Gunners.

Although there are other clubs that want to sign him, our best bet could be to allow him to continue his development at his current club and make a move for him much later in his career, so we don’t disrupt his development.