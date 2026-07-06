Arsenal joins the race for Boca Juniors midfielder

Tomas Aranda is emerging as one of the most highly rated young players in Argentina and has now been linked with a possible move to Arsenal this summer. According to Football Italia, the Gunners have entered the race for the midfielder’s signature as they continue to monitor talented young players across world football.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be keen on strengthening several areas of his squad, with Arsenal not only targeting established stars but also investing in promising young talents capable of developing into important players for the future. The club’s scouting network has reportedly identified Aranda as a player of serious interest following his rise in Argentina.

Arsenal joins the race for Aranda

Arsenal scouts have closely followed developments in South America, and Aranda’s performances have attracted attention despite his limited senior experience so far. The midfielder has quickly gained recognition for his potential and technical quality, leading to increasing interest from clubs across Europe.

Fiorentina had reportedly believed they were in a strong position to secure his signature before Arsenal entered the picture. However, the report states that the involvement of a club with Arsenal’s profile could significantly complicate matters for the Italian side during negotiations.

European move becoming likely

The report suggests Arsenal’s interest could strongly influence the player’s decision, with the opportunity to move to London potentially viewed as more attractive than a transfer to Florence. Fiorentina are therefore believed to be increasingly concerned about their chances of completing the signing.

Aranda is currently regarded as one of the brightest young players in the Argentine top flight and is considered capable of adapting successfully to European football under the right manager. Although he only made his senior debut for Boca Juniors this year, he has already shown signs that he can compete at a high level, increasing expectations that a transfer to Europe could happen in the near future.