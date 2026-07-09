Arsenal joins the race for exciting Norway star

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Antonio Nusa after the Norwegian winger continued to impress on the international stage with a series of eye-catching performances at the World Cup.

Norway have reached the quarter-finals of the competition, and Nusa has been one of their standout performers throughout the tournament. His displays have played an important role in helping his national team progress to this stage, while also attracting significant attention from leading clubs across Europe.

Arsenal Join Pursuit of Nusa

The winger has previously been compared to Neymar, and he lived up to those expectations with an impressive performance against Brazil, as Norway sent the South Americans out of the competition a few days ago.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal have become the latest club to express an interest in signing Nusa from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window. The report suggests that the Gunners believe he could be the option they have overlooked while considering other attacking targets.

Arsenal have also been linked with Bradley Barcola, although he is expected to command a considerably higher transfer fee. Nusa is therefore viewed as a player who could offer an attractive alternative as the club continues assessing potential additions to their squad.

Norway Star Continues to Impress

Nusa remains one of Europe’s leading left wingers and has another opportunity to demonstrate his quality when Norway face England on Saturday.

The fixture presents another chance for the attacker to produce a standout performance, and Arsenal will be watching closely as they continue monitoring his progress. A strong display could further strengthen the club’s interest in bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

In the coming weeks, Leandro Trossard is expected to leave the club, creating room in the squad for another left winger. Should those departures take place, Arsenal could intensify their pursuit of Nusa as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

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