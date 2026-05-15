Arsenal joins the race for exciting young West Ham star

Mateus Fernandes has emerged as one of the most highly rated young midfielders in the Premier League this season, with several top clubs now monitoring his situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Many supporters became more familiar with Fernandes after David Raya denied him in a one-on-one situation against Arsenal, but the midfielder has consistently impressed throughout the campaign with his composure, technical ability, and maturity in midfield.

Despite West Ham’s difficult season, Fernandes has been regarded as one of the standout performers in the squad. His displays have strengthened the belief that he is capable of playing at the highest level, regardless of whether the Hammers remain in the Premier League.

Should West Ham suffer relegation, significant changes to the squad are expected, and Fernandes is widely viewed as one of the players most likely to attract major transfer interest. His departure could also provide the club with an important financial boost during the rebuilding process.

Arsenal And United Monitoring Midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly shown strong interest in Fernandes in recent weeks and are believed to be considering a move for the midfielder as they prepare to strengthen their squad for next season.

However, the Red Devils are not the only club tracking his development. Arsenal have also entered the race for his signature and are now said to be seriously considering a move for the talented youngster.

The Gunners reportedly view Fernandes as one of the most promising midfielders currently playing in the Premier League. At just 21 years of age, Arsenal believe he still has considerable room for improvement and could develop further within Mikel Arteta’s system.

Arsenal Determined To Complete Deal

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal are now pushing strongly to secure Fernandes’ signature if West Ham are relegated at the end of the season.

The report claims Arsenal see the midfielder as one of the priority targets on their shortlist and is prepared to do everything possible to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. His performances this season have reportedly convinced the club that he possesses the qualities needed to thrive at the highest level.

With United also interested, competition for Fernandes could intensify in the coming weeks as clubs begin preparing for the summer transfer window.

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