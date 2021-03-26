Arsenal joins the race for French World Cup winner

Arsenal has been linked with a return for Nabil Fekir as they continue to bolster their team.

Reports have linked the Gunners with a move for the Frenchman since 2018 and they might finally get their man.

The Real Betis star won the World Cup with France in 2018, but he has struggled to make the team in recent matches.

Estadio Deportivo via Sun Sports claims that he is looking to play for a top team so that he can raise his profile in the game and get back in the France team.

Arsenal will be in the market for a new attacking player in the summer, as it looks impossible for them to sign Martin Odegaard permanently.

The report says they consider the midfielder an option that can continue the fine work that the Norwegian has done in London so far.

Reports have also linked Fekir with a move to Liverpool before, claiming he already agreed on everything before a problem in his medical scuppered the deal.

His current release clause stands at £79 million. However, the report claims that Arsenal will get a discount if they are serious about adding him to their squad.