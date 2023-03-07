Arsenal joins the race for soon-to-be Bundesliga free agent

Arsenal continues to strengthen its squad and will look to add new men to it at the end of this season.

The Gunners will be in the market for new players in the summer and one man on their radar is Mahmoud Dahoud.

The midfielder is leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the term and might move to England.

Sky Germany reveals he has many suitors and Arsenal is on a list of around ten clubs vying to win the race for the German’s signature.

As a free agent, he has the luxury of choosing the best club for himself and the Gunners have a good chance of winning the race if they win the EPL title.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dahoud is still just 27, which means he can be a good squad member at the Emirates, but he has struggled to play regularly for Dortmund since he joined them.

It remains unclear why they do not want to keep him for another spell, but a player that cannot break into the BVB starting XI should not move to Arsenal.

We have much better players and the quality of our squad is there to see, so we should target only individuals who can improve the group.

ARSENAL DESERVEDLY CONTI CUP WINNERS

Jonas can’t hide his happiness at finally winning a trophy with the Arsenal Women’s team.

“I’m so proud!” – Full press conference….…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….