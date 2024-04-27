Arsenal joins the race to sign exciting French midfielder

Arsenal is the latest club to join the race for the highly sought-after Youssouf Fofana as he continues to impress at AS Monaco.

The French club is expected to secure a spot in the Champions League next season, and Fofana is one of their top performers who will help them achieve that goal.

His form for the Ligue 1 side has attracted the attention of several top European clubs, including PSG.

However, the French champions are not alone in their pursuit, as Arsenal has now entered the race, as reported by Fichajes.

Arsenal is looking to bolster their squad in the summer, and their midfield could be a position that they will look to improve at the end of the current campaign.

The Gunners consider Fofana to be good enough for their squad, and he could become the long-term replacement for Thomas Partey, who is rumoured to leave at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fofana has been doing well in the French top flight and is often in the news as a player who will join a top European side this summer.

We need a long-term replacement for the injury-prone Partey and must decide if the Ghanaian will remain on our books beyond this term or if we need to sign a replacement.

