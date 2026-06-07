Arsenal joins the race to sign exciting PSG youngster

A week after losing the Champions League final to PSG, Arsenal are reportedly exploring a move to sign one of the French club’s most promising teenagers during the current transfer window.

Although PSG’s senior squad is built with significant investment, the club also maintains a highly regarded youth system that has produced players such as Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku.

Several academy players have recently been given opportunities around the first team, including training exposure with senior professionals, and one of the latest prospects attracting attention is Emmanuel Mbemba.

The 18-year-old, who can operate as either a left back or a central defender, represented France at the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, where his performances contributed to a run to the final. Scouts from several clubs, including Arsenal, followed him closely, and continued monitoring has led to renewed interest, with Mirror Football reporting that Arsenal’s interest in his signature is very strong.

Interest Building in North London

Arsenal’s recruitment team believe Mbemba has the attributes to develop further within their structure and are prepared to test PSG’s determination to keep him.

The Gunners view the current transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen their defensive depth with emerging talent, particularly players capable of operating across multiple positions in the back line.

However, PSG are under no pressure to sell, and the teenager remains an important part of their long-term planning as they continue to invest in academy development.

Mbemba himself is believed to be carefully considering his next steps, aware that his decision could shape his pathway into regular senior football at the highest level.

Pathway to First Team Football

Arsenal are expected to present a clear development plan if they are to persuade him to move to London, highlighting opportunities for progression into first team football.

Ultimately, the decision may depend on playing time and long-term development prospects, with both clubs offering different but compelling routes for the young defender’s future.

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