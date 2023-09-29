Arsenal just have to keep winning to keep pace with Man City and Liverpool

Is it inaccurate to say that the Premier League title fight is between Manchester City, Liverpool, and us, Arsenal? I don’t think so, because everything seems to point to it being the 2023–24 Premier League title race.

So, where do we stand in the league title race?

From being pacesetters last season, we are four points behind Manchester City and two points behind Liverpool, which is not a good situation. However, Mikel Arteta insinuates that there is nothing to worry about, that the point difference does not bother him and the boys, since all they want to do is win the next, next, and next game, and that they are taking this season one game at a time.

The Spaniard said on Arsenal.com, “We are not thinking about this. We are trying to win our games. We have tried to win the game again [against Tottenham].

“We didn’t manage that for very obvious reasons. That’s it, and we have to improve. The injuries are already a test because we missed five big players.

“But it’s what we have. As well, it gives opportunities to the other ones. We have a game every three days, and that’s the level we have to show, so go for it.”

Manchester City and Liverpool have established themselves as the front runners. Yes, they’ve created a gap between us and them, but by focusing on each game and wanting to win it, we’ll be in a better position to strike when they drop points. Apart from them dropping points, all we have to do is beat them when we meet them, starting with Man City next weekend.

That will be the biggest test of our title credentials

COYG!

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…