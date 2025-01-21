Arsenal just haven’t been getting the results against top sides this season

Since the start of last season, the Gunners have remained unbeaten against the traditional top six. In my opinion, this record has been a solid foundation for our title push last season and the current one so far. However, when examining both seasons, despite this unbeaten streak against such sides, there has been a significant drop-off this campaign in results against teams in the top half of the table in general. We have simply failed to get over the line in far too many games, which is highlighted by the high number of draws we’ve already accumulated.

As mentioned, we have struggled to beat top-half opposition regularly, and it comes as no surprise that almost all of our dropped points this season have come at the hands of such teams. Indeed, in our 11 matches against top-half teams thus far, we have won only 2, while drawing 7 and losing 2.

In contrast, our 11 games against bottom-half teams show a stark difference in results, as the Gunners have won 10, with just a single draw. This means that nearly all of our dropped points this season have come against top-half opposition, and this has been a major issue this campaign. Having won only 2 games against these top sides, it’s not surprising that we have been off the pace throughout a season that has been plagued by injuries. Regardless of the injuries, it simply hasn’t been good enough. The saying goes, “if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” and we clearly haven’t done that enough this season. This could be what ultimately costs us the league title, and depending on who you ask, it may have already done so.

Regardless of this, we still have a slim chance of title success. To achieve this, we must improve our record against the top-half sides. Our confidence in doing so will depend entirely on the end of this transfer window—we need at least one forward player. Failing to strengthen in this area will only diminish our already slim chances of winning a trophy this season.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.