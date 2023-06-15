Arsenal just need a few slight tactical tweaks to take the title from Man City next season

A few tweaks needed... by Ben Dungate

Mikel Arteta received much praise for the way he got his Arsenal team playing last season, and rightly so. His use of the inverted fullback, which many other managers seemed to leap on and try to differing effect, was instrumental to the way the team set-up and played. But will it work again next season, and could it be modified to be even better? We have a talented crop of players at Arsenal, but it is the role of the persistently-overlooked for his nation, Ben White, that we will be centering on here.

Ben White is a talented boy, but what’s his best position? Maybe he doesn’t have one. Maybe he is destined to forever be the versatile one who gets moved around. There are those on one side who claim he isn’t a rightback, and those on the other that claim he is a centreback. Maybe he’s neither, or maybe he’s both. If we look at the way Pep utilised John Stones last year, we can easily envisage Ben White doing the same job for Arsenal. He’s, confident, calm on the ball, big, stronger, surprisingly fast, and a good defender. In my mind he is a natural fit for the role.

Oleks Zinchenko was much lauded for his contribution last season, but with the good comes the bad. On numerous occasions he was caught out of position, which led to Gabriel being stranded and us conceding needless goals at critical moments. If we compare the various physical attributes of OZ and White, it’s a no-brainer as to who will fair better when faced with those situations. Because Ben White is a natural defender, and less likely to get caught out, and when he does he is fast enough and stronger to recover, much more so than OZ.

I can see this slight shift in personnel reaping huge reward for the team, as it would allow Zinchenko to play in the role vacated by Xhaka, and dictate play higher up the pitch and take some defensive responsibility off him. With a couple of additions to the squad, and this slight tweak to the line-up, I believe Arsenal would be more solid, more creative, and therefore, more dangerous; we would dominate the centre of the pitch.

Imagine, if you will, a fit again Tomiyasu playing on the right side of a 3 man defense. Beside him William Saliba, and to the left of him Gabriel. A solid, big, fast back 3, that no striker is going to have an easy day with. In front of them Ben White, able to drop in alongside Saliba when required, and push into midfield alongside Thomas Partey when we are in possession. To Partey’s left Oleks Zinchenko, pushing into the final third and screaming at the moon at every misplaced pass or heavy touch. In front of them Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, and Jesus up front or occasionally left back, or wherever he chooses to be at that moment, but nominally up front.

Ben White is the partner Thomas Partey needs to allow him to do what he does better than any other DM in the Premier League: pass the ball. On his day, Thomas is imperious. Unplayable almost. But he can be overwhelmed and he shouldn’t be. He needs and deserves help, just as do all the other players.

I do not blame Zinchenko for any of the goals we conceded because ultimately, I don’t think he was the right man for the job. But he was very good.

And I think Ben White can be even better. Regardless of who we buy during the summer, I think Arsenal already possesses the players to replicate what they did last season and maybe push City right the way to the last day.

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu

Saliba

Gabriel

White

Partey

Zinchenko

Odegaard

Saka

Martinelli

Jesus

What do you think?

