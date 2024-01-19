Arsenal just need Gabriel Jesus to start scoring again to stay in the title race

Some Premier League fans look at the Premier League table and find Arsenal five points behind the leaders, Liverpool, and rule the Gunners out of the Premier League title fight.

Personally, I believe, with 18 games still to play, nothing has been decided, and the Gunners are still solidly in the Premier League title fight.

I understand you are questioning why I am still bullish about Arsenal’s title chances. Well, the Daily Mail’s Chief Football reporter Sami Mokbel has revealed what Arsenal need to stay in the title fight.

He claims that the Gunners have the greatest defense capable of winning the title. So, with this defense and Gabriel Jesus finding his form in front of goal, Arsenal can still win the 2023–24 title race. He said: “Their most recent form has raised doubts over their attempted to overhaul Liverpool and Manchester City, who look ominous.

“But if Gabriel Jesus can rediscover his goalscoring form then they have a chance.

“Defensively they are sound – William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are arguably the best central defensive partnership in the Premier League. If the team can deliver in attack then the title is still on.”

Arsenal’s main downfall has been their attack firing blanks. Hopefully, the mid-season break has provided Gabriel Jesus and his teammates with the drive they require to convert the majority of the chances they produce. With 18 games to go, the Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose.

Sam P

