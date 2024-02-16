Arsenal just need to focus on the details to avoid last season’s collapse

At long last, Arsenal regained their competitive edge in the 2022–23 season. They finally made a comeback and are now in contention for the league title after years of simply being part of the league.

In that title race, they didn’t come out on top, but they definitely put up a strong fight against Manchester City, who have been dominating for nearly 5 years. After their sudden collapse, Arsenal finished that season with 84 points, just 5 points behind champions Manchester City.

Jumping ahead to the present and the Gunners are in a great spot in the title race. With 52 points, they are currently 2 points behind Liverpool, who are leading. They are tied with City, but City could potentially go 3 points ahead of them if they win their game in hand.

It’s pretty obvious that the Gunners’ chances of winning the league rely on their main title rivals dropping points.

Arsenal just needs to focus on controlling what they can in order to win their own battles. They might just end up as champions if they pull it off.

City won the league last season during this period. They effortlessly shifted gears and won every single battle to become the champions. Did Arsenal gain any insights from that?

Yeah, they totally did! Jorginho dropped a hint while chatting with Culture Cams and Lyes Bouzidi at the Puma Future Boot Launch. The Italian mentioned that Arsenal has realized the importance of not dropping points, stating, “Of course you always learn from what happened, and the team is so focused to work hard, and we know that there’s no easy games that we can let points go away like this.”

The Italian international believes that it is Arteta’s attention to detail that has helped them stay consistent. He continued: “I think he’s great on what he does, how much he works in details because it makes the difference afterwards, like really really details.”

“I think that helps so much the team and the players on the pitch and in the game afterwards.”

If Arsenal wants to win the Premier League, they simply need to continue following Arteta’s instructions and secure maximum points. It’s as simple as that.

