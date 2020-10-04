Arsenal just need to sustain our impetus ahead of the interlul

As we return back to Premier League action this weekend, we will be back at the Emirates after two away games at Anfield, and we are going to face yet another tough test of our current season so far.

Today we will be going up against a very good and strong Sheffield United side who have just been unlucky so far in their previous games and who have yet to win in this current Premier League campaign this season, but have not lost to the Gunners in their last 3 League meetings.

So, I have no doubt that they will be looking to pick up their first three points after four games in, but I hope that they do not come against us. We have to make sure that simply does not happen!

Over the past few days they have also added talented young ex-Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster to their ranks, and I am sure we will be seeing him at some point tomorrow, if not for the whole game, where I feel like he would be a threat alongside some of their other key players..

Of course it will be a test for us as every game is a test in its own way, but we of course know the talent and strength we have in our ranks and it will all go down to how we perform on the day and who shows that they want it more. Because I am sure that Arteta will expect nothing less from his boy’s tomorrow as they play their final game of this round of games before players go off to their respective countries for a few weeks.

Let’s hope we sign off with a win and then come back and pick up where we left off. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman