Forget Neville – Arsenal just need to treat every game like a Cup Final – Starting against Everton

After 24 Premier League games, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are currently top of the league, 2 points (which could be 5 with a victory over Everton) clear of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are the defending champions.

With their current point advantage and energetic performances week in and week out, there is no disputing that the Gunners have a good chance of winning the league.

However, even so, Gary Neville still doesn’t see a champion in this Arsenal side as he told the Overlap, “To be fair, I’m not going to change my mind on it. I still think City are going to win the league even though Arsenal, the closer it gets… but 14 games is still a long way to go. I still think United will finish second.”

Listening to naysayers like Neville will not help any Gooner Arteta, and the squad must simply remain focused and manage what they can if their title quest is to be successful.

Arsenal endured losses to Everton and Manchester City, as well as a draw with Brentford a few weeks ago, giving their critics space to breathe. However, they followed that up with a comeback victory over Villa and a 1-0 win over Leicester City last weekend, which has put them back on track in their chase for the Premier League title.

Even though they have lost a few players to injury, such as Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal still has a very good chance to win the Premier League; Edu did well in the winter to secure dependable back-ups.

All Arsenal needs to do now is remain focused, whether in the Europa League or the Premier League, and treat each game as if it were a cup final, starting tonight against the Toffees, and by June, Gooners will be exclaiming, “What a season!”

