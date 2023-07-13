Arsenal just need Vlahovic now to make our summer perfect

Arsenal’s business thus far this summer has them much better off than they were last season. Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber will increase the quality at the Emirates.

More signings are expected after a big exodus of stars who have completed their contracts at the Emirates. Why can’t Arteta obtain his own hitman, a 20-goal striker who can propel his club to the next level, among the other deals to be completed? Jesus certainly cannot be relied on to score on a consistent basis, but he may still play in various positions, such as on the wing. If Arsenal can simply sign someone like Dusan Vlahovic, it will be game over for the rest of the Premier League teams.

The Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is an ideal candidate to offer Arteta’s side a dominant presence in the final third. His arrival would bring much-needed firepower to their frontlines.

Why the Juventus striker?

1. He has an impressive Goal-Scoring Record and potential.

In Serie A, he has already demonstrated enormous potential and tremendous goal-scoring ability. Last season, though with limited game time, he scored 10 goals in 27 games for Juventus in Serie A, firmly establishing himself as one of Europe’s most promising young forwards Given his poise in front of goal, aerial ability, and ease to hold up play, he is a well-rounded attacker.

2. Fits Arsenal’s Style of Play:

Arsenal’s attacking style revolves around fluid and precise buildup play. Vlahovic’s skill set would complement this perfectly. His technical abilities, clever movement, and link-up play would fit in perfectly with Arsenal’s possession-based approach. The physical presence and ability to occupy defenders of the former Fiorentina player would provide the Gunners with a target man capable of thriving in their attacking style. Last season (in April specifically), Gabriel Jesus failed to step up and instead squandered chances that Arsenal needed to kill off games and beat City to the league title.

3. Long-Term Investment:

The forward is 23 years old; he might be a Gunner for years to come, and his contract could be worth it if there is opportunity for development and progress in his game. Arteta would gain not only from his immediate impact but also from the opportunity to shape him into the world-class striker he envisions for his project.

4. Potential to Thrive in the Premier League:

The name Vlahovic is not unfamiliar to Arsenal fans; scouts identified him as the ideal Aubamayeng replacement during the 2022 winter transfer window. They must have thought he was ready for the PL at that point. Nonetheless, his strong physique, work rate, and tenacity indicate that he possesses the characteristics needed to compete in the English league.

5. Arsenal’s Need for a Central Forward:

Arsenal’s lack of a prolific central forward has been on display in recent seasons, with Gabriel Jesus’ and Eddie Nketiah’s form and consistency varying. The Gunners need a man who can consistently score goals and lead the line with authority. Vlahovic’s ability to perform this role makes him an important target for Arsenal, who want to compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions.

Go and get him Mikel!

Jack Anderson

