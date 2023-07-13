Arsenal just need Vlahovic now to make our summer perfect

Arsenal’s business thus far this summer has them much better off than they were last season. Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber will increase the quality at the Emirates.
More signings are expected after a big exodus of stars who have completed their contracts at the Emirates. Why can’t Arteta obtain his own hitman, a 20-goal striker who can propel his club to the next level, among the other deals to be completed? Jesus certainly cannot be relied on to score on a consistent basis, but he may still play in various positions, such as on the wing. If Arsenal can simply sign someone like Dusan Vlahovic, it will be game over for the rest of the Premier League teams.
The Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is an ideal candidate to offer Arteta’s side a dominant presence in the final third. His arrival would bring much-needed firepower to their frontlines.
Why the Juventus striker?
1. He has an impressive Goal-Scoring Record and potential.
In Serie A, he has already demonstrated enormous potential and tremendous goal-scoring ability. Last season, though with limited game time, he scored 10 goals in 27 games for Juventus in Serie A, firmly establishing himself as one of Europe’s most promising young forwards Given his poise in front of goal, aerial ability, and ease to hold up play, he is a well-rounded attacker.
2. Fits Arsenal’s Style of Play:
Arsenal’s attacking style revolves around fluid and precise buildup play. Vlahovic’s skill set would complement this perfectly. His technical abilities, clever movement, and link-up play would fit in perfectly with Arsenal’s possession-based approach. The physical presence and ability to occupy defenders of the former Fiorentina player would provide the Gunners with a target man capable of thriving in their attacking style. Last season (in April specifically), Gabriel Jesus failed to step up and instead squandered chances that Arsenal needed to kill off games and beat City to the league title.
3. Long-Term Investment:
The forward is 23 years old; he might be a Gunner for years to come, and his contract could be worth it if there is opportunity for development and progress in his game. Arteta would gain not only from his immediate impact but also from the opportunity to shape him into the world-class striker he envisions for his project.
4. Potential to Thrive in the Premier League:
The name Vlahovic is not unfamiliar to Arsenal fans; scouts identified him as the ideal Aubamayeng replacement during the 2022 winter transfer window. They must have thought he was ready for the PL at that point. Nonetheless, his strong physique, work rate, and tenacity indicate that he possesses the characteristics needed to compete in the English league.
5. Arsenal’s Need for a Central Forward:
Arsenal’s lack of a prolific central forward has been on display in recent seasons, with Gabriel Jesus’ and Eddie Nketiah’s form and consistency varying. The Gunners need a man who can consistently score goals and lead the line with authority. Vlahovic’s ability to perform this role makes him an important target for Arsenal, who want to compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions.
Go and get him Mikel!
Jack Anderson
Good article. Couldn’t agree more.
I rate Dusan Vlahovic high as CF based in his goals scoring abilities when in Florentina. But his goals return last season in Turin isn’t fantastic; Epl is a different kettle of fish. Only Halaand a foreigner has set Epl alive with outrageous goal returns.
A good player but we not necessarily need him imo. We already have Havertz for plan b( he’s very good at holding the ball and playing back to the goal-a less clinical Van Persie esque). I would rather give Bolagun a chance to prove his worth ( at least for one full season) in the team than have any other new striker in. There’s something unique about his mentality and the way of his play. Surely this boy is on fire atm and will eagerly show the world his capabilities to be playing in the top team. Better polishing our own top talent than chasing another one.
Yes, Balogun did well last year, but he was outscored by Lacazette, who couldn’t hit a barn door with another barn door when he was playing for us.
Vlahovic is outstanding. And Havertz is not a Plan B because he didn’t work up front for Chelsea, so why use him there again? Our Plan A ATM is for our striker to not score.
Dusan Vlahovic is a big fast boy. Definitely would fit into the high speed attacking Arsenal do at their best. Surely it would mean Folarin Balogun would have to leave though. Vlahovic is physically in the Haaland mold and would make us more dangerous. Sell Balogun for a good price, then signing Vlahovic would strengthen us a lot, and would certainly make us a bigger threat in the Champion’s League.
Would love him but we are turning into a cheque book club, we have an academy for a reason right?
Why was his game time limited with Juventus?
It’s only arsenal fans who would want to sell a 21 year old player who scored 21 goals for a 23 year old player who scored 10 goals despite the same player rejecting them!if he is the perfect striker why are Juventus willing to sell him?arsenal fans always see the grass as greener on the other side.
Sorry to inform the JustArsenal Vlahovic Fan Club that Arsenal is very unlikely to spend another £60 million this window.
Just let him go to PSG, or even Spurs for all that I care.
Admin Pat. I am still expecting my winning gift from the Dan weekly prediction, Joe Gunner
Dan has been trying to contact you, but I’ve not seen you reply to any emails…
You send one to me and I will forward it to Dan…
Arsenal’s delay in sealing DRice deal is becoming less exciting. I wonder what the sluggish delay is all about with their lawyers according to daily mail.
It doesn’t look like Edu and Co would sign any other players apart from Timber and Rice. This players should join the team camp in time for proper pre season blending with their team mates.
So we go for Vlahovic because he scored 10 goals in 27 games to replace Nketiah who has scored 19 goals in 39 starts? Doesn’t really make sense to me 🤔
I agree with those saying Balogun should be given a chance. He might turn into the new Saka. I don’t think we are under pressure to sell Balogun anyway.
I do not think we will go for a striker this summer.
Jesus may have only hit eleven goals in twenty six games but he lead an attack that scored more goals for Arsenal than in any other premier league season, that figure is far more important than individual tallies.
Until we can find a player who does everything he does plus score more goals then he should stay on that position. All the other attacking players around him are getting goals and I certainly cannot think of anyone better to help Havertz adjust to our side.