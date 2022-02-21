Arsenal keen on 20-year-old South American midfielder

Arsenal is interested in Palmeiras’ Danilo Oliveira as he continues to shine for the Brazilian club.

The 20-year-old is one of their finest players and it is just a matter of time before he moves to Europe.

Bolavip claims the Gunners wanted to sign him in January and contacted his present employers over a transfer.

However, both clubs could not find an agreement and he remained in South America.

He has continued to perform well, and Arsenal’s interest is becoming serious.

They are now expected to make an official bid for him, but landing the midfielder will not be straightforward.

The report says his current club knows he is a top player and they are now looking to make as much money as they can from his sale.

They have placed a transfer value of around 15m euros on his head and they would hardly sell him for less than that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The success of Gabriel Martinelli has given Arsenal the confidence to scout for players in Brazil.

The younger you sign them, the better because they would have enough time to develop further.

They will also be at a stage in their career when you can mould them into top professional players.