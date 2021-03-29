Arsenal keen on 21-year-old Serie A striker but competition is strong

Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as one of the top strikers in Italy this season and Fiorentina is facing a serious fight to keep hold of him.

The 21-year-old Serb has huge potential and has been showing that he can reach the highest levels in the game at La Viola.

Fiorentina hasn’t had the best of seasons in this campaign, but his statistics have been good to see.

He has scored 12 goals in 27 Serie A games this season and should get a few more before the campaign ends.

Calciomercato says several teams want to sign him, but Arsenal is one of the teams with the most serious interest.

The Gunners will, however, face competition from Leipzig, Milan, Rome and Atletico Madrid.

Fiorentina’s struggles this season has seen Cesare Prandelli leave his post as their manager and the report says the development of the striker is one of his legacies.

Arsenal may add a new striker to their team in the summer with the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in doubt.

Both players might be replaced and the Fiorentina man could be an upgrade to Nketiah and a younger option to Lacazette.