Arsenal keen on bringing former player back to the club

Recent reports suggest that several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, have been scouting Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.

According to El Desmarque, six English sides have been regularly sending scouts to watch the 20-year-old New York-born playmaker in action.

Although Musah left Arsenal’s youth academy in 2019 after failing to break into their senior first-team, the midfielder has been linked with a surprise return to North London.

Currently with Valencia, Musah has already made well over 100 appearances for the Spanish club, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the process, which has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

In addition to Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in a potential transfer for the highly-rated midfielder, who has three years left on his current deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Musah has really kicked on since he left Arsenal and now has the right level of experience and is the right age to be attractive to the Gunners once again.

Every club has players that did not quite make it in initially who were then let go and made a name for themselves elsewhere and that appears to be the case with Musah.

If Mikel Arteta believes the youngster is the right fit for Arsenal then the club should do what they need to do to bring him back home.

