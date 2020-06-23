Arsenal keen on England international but asking price could pose problem

David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal are keen on signing Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings, but have reservations over his asking price.

The defender has been one of his club’s best performers this term, persuading England coach Gareth Southgate to give him his chance in the senior England side, and he has impressed for his international side.

The 27 year-old may well attract plenty of attention in the coming window, especially if the Villains fail in their bid to beat the drop.

Villa currently sit second-bottom in the division, albeit with only two points separating 16th from 19th, but their run of fixtures that remain will not be pleasant reading for the club’s fans.

You would expect that Mings could well be keen to leave the club this summer should his side fail to keep their place in the top tier, especially with the European Championships scheduled to take place next summer, and his place in the England squad is far from cemented in.

Arsenal may well be the club to offer him the best opportunity to keep in Southgate’s plans for his squad in 2021, but the club are said to be worried about Villa’s asking price.

Our defence is currently in bits, with David Luiz having got himself a red card against Man City last week, while Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Sokratis are all sidelined.

We will of course welcome William Saliba back from his loan spell for the new season, but who will be the ideal partner for him in the new campaign is unknown at present.

Would Mings be the ideal partner for Saliba? Will his asking price drop with a demotion?

Patrick