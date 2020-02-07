According to Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Arsenal are prepared to act swiftly to secure the signing of Feyenoord ace Orkun Kokcu before the start of Euro 2020.

The report claims that Arsenal have been tracking the 19-year-old for 18 months and that the Gunners are prepared to act quickly quickly in a bid to beat their rivals to a deal.

Fanatik add that Feyenoord value Kokcu at around €20m (£16.9m). The ace is contracted until the end of the 2023 season.

Kokcu is primarily used by the Dutch giants in a central attacking-midfield role. The promising star has contributed three goals and four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

Having represented the Netherlands at Under-17s, 18s and 19s level – Kokcu seems to have switched his allegiance to Turkey.

The youngster’s fine form has won him two caps for Turkey’s Under-21s and his impressive performances could give him a chance of making the senior team’s squad for the Euros this summer.

With Mesut Ozil still regarded as Arsenal’s starting playmaker, should we consider the signing of Kokcu?

Promising youngster Emile Smith Rowe was also recently used in a No.10 role for loan club Huddersfield, would we be better off developing our own younger players?