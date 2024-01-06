Arsenal keen on signing Everton midfielder this month

Arsenal is showing interest in a potential move for Amadou Onana and may consider approaching Everton for his signature in the current transfer window.

Despite Everton’s recent struggles, the midfielder has been one of the standout players in the Premier League and has remained loyal to the club.

Onana’s combative presence has been instrumental in Everton’s resurgence under Sean Dyche, catching the attention of Arsenal.

According to Team Talk, Mikel Arteta is impressed with Onana’s performances, and Arsenal is contemplating a move for the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

With Thomas Partey facing an extended absence from training, Arsenal is actively seeking a replacement for the Ghanaian, and Onana is being considered as a potential heir to Partey’s role at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is a very interesting player to watch, and it is a matter of time before he leaves Everton.

Clubs will try to move for him in the summer, but it might be hard for us to get our hands on the former Lille man this month.

Everton is still in trouble and has just been docked ten league points, so they need all the players they can get to stay in the top flight.

