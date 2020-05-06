Arsenal keen on signing exciting Bayern Munich teenager

Arsenal is reportedly keen on Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old youngster, Angelo Stiller, but the Gunners would have to agree to a buy-back clause before they can land him.

The teenager played against the Gunners last summer, and they have kept an eye on his progress since claims Germany media outlet Bild.

He is still yet to break into the German club’s first team and that has opened the door for Arsenal to sign him.

The report also states that he will have just a season left on his current deal when this campaign ends and he is targeting regular first-team football.

He provided six assists for Bayern’s youth teams in the UEFA Youth League this season and that has prompted several teams to look in his direction.

Arsenal remains one of the best teams for young players to develop their talent, and Mikel Arteta has continued the club’s tradition this season.

Stiller who plays as a defensive midfielder could have a good chance at getting first-team action at the Emirates next season as the Gunners look to rebuild their team.

He is not yet training with Bayern’s first-team players, but he remains keen to kick start his career even if it takes him outside of Germany. The report further claims that the Bavarians would allow him to leave if a buy-back clause can be agreed.