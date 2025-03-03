Arsenal keen on signing exciting young Serie A midfielder wanted by Man City

Nico Paz, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder and former Real Madrid academy product, is making waves in Serie A with Como and has caught the attention of Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City, as exclusively revealed by CaughtOffside. Both clubs are reportedly keen on signing the Argentine talent as they prepare for significant squad changes in the summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola are eager to strengthen their midfields to challenge Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who are likely to clinch the Premier League title this season. Paz, who joined Como last summer for €6 million, has impressed with six goals and five assists under the guidance of Cesc Fàbregas. Scouts from Arsenal and City have been tracking his performances, particularly in matches against Fiorentina and Napoli, where he delivered a goal and an assist.

Paz’s versatility has also attracted interest from Inter Milan. Manager Simone Inzaghi views him as a potential trequartista in a 3-4-1-2 formation or a mezzala in a 3-5-2 setup. However, Arsenal appear particularly motivated to secure his signature, aiming to add depth behind captain Martin Odegaard in the attacking midfield role.

Real Madrid retains significant influence over Paz’s future. The Spanish club included a buy-back clause in his transfer to Como, allowing them to re-sign him for €8 million in 2025, €9 million in 2026, or €10 million in 2027. Additionally, Real Madrid holds 50% of any future resale value. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly been monitoring Paz’s development closely, considering him a potential asset for Madrid’s future.

For Arsenal and City, any move for Paz would require navigating Real Madrid’s buy-back options and convincing Como to part with their rising star. As the summer transfer window approaches, the race for Nico Paz is set to intensify among Europe’s elite clubs.

