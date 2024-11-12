Arsenal keen on signing “game-changing” winger in January “From what I’m told”

Gabriel Martinelli’s time as Arsenal’s first-choice left winger could be running out.

The Arsenal attack has been under so much scrutiny in recent weeks. Many have expressed the belief that the weakness of our Gunners stems from their lack of quality to score goals.

The defense has continued to do a great job. Despite the challenges with creativity, the midfield has been decent, with Thomas Partey’s step up significantly contributing to its performance. However, the attack has not performed as expected.

An attacking lineup of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Raheem Sterling was supposed to be strong enough to get the job done this season. The Gunners’ decision to let Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah leave without signing their replacements suggested this

In any case, it is evident that Arsenal lacks a high-calibre attack; in fact, former Premier League scout Mick Brown has made intriguing revelations about that.

According to Brown, Coach Mikel Arteta feels Martinelli, Sterling, and Jesus don’t pose the quality to be starters in his line-up. And he has Arsenal scouts on the lookout for a top winger who can come in and elevate Arsenal’s wings.

Mick Brown stated on Football Insider: “Arteta isn’t happy with the makeup of the team in that position [winger]. There have been question marks about Sterling, Martinelli, and Jesus — they’re all viewed as squad players.”

“From what I’m told, Arsenal want to improve in that position in the transfer market. The recruitment and scouting team have already been looking at players; a real superstar, game-changing player is what they’re looking for.”

Such claims just go to show what an unsuccessful transfer window Arsenal had last summer.

Arsenal wanted a striker; they never got one. They wanted a dynamic winger, with Pedro Neto and Nico Williams linked, but never signed one. It is disappointing that they now find themselves in a situation where they desperately need to search for a dynamic winger they could have signed last summer. I hope their desire to be their best will motivate them to close that deal this time.

Arsenal can afford a marquee winger signing as soon as the winter transfer window opens. Given that they didn’t spend much in the summer and generated some profit from sales, they have the financial means to secure their desired winger.

Either way, don’t you think the Brown revelation just shows what a tricky situation Gabriel Martinelli may find himself in? At one point, the Brazilian was Arsenal’s dream left winger, but it is now being claimed that isn’t so.

