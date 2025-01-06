Arsenal keen on signing Sunderland player with very famous brother

Of all the talk about potential incomings in the coming transfer windows, little attention is being paid by Gooners to our impending midfield departures at the end of the season. I find it understandable that our focus will be on potential additions in the attacking third considering our limitations with personnel there however the midfield position needs to be taken into account as well. Jorginho and Thomas Partey will most likely depart the club on a free at the end of the season which will open up a void that will certainly warrant the signing of new players.

If the latest reports are anything to go by then a potion of this void will be filled by a superstar name. The increasingly reliable Con Harrison on X, recently claimed that Arsenal have been closely monitoring the progress of Jobe Bellingham this season, the Gunners have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in action for Sunderland this season ahead of a likely departure at the end of the campaign. Jobe, not to be confused with his similarly talented brother Jude Bellingham, has been with Black Cats since the summer of 2023 having moved from boyhood club Birmingham. His quite successful spell with Sunderland means he’ll likely depart at the end of the season according to reports which will be a big boost to our chances of landing him.

Jobe Bellingham, has long been touted to follow in the footsteps of his brother if not surpass him entirely due to his immense qualities. One of these qualities, according to the report above, is viewed as a key attribute by the Gunners with the attribute in particular being his ball carrying. Furthermore, his height of 6ft 3in makes him an aerial threat in both boxes which will obviously be an added bonus if he was to join.

He certainly would be a very good addition to the side however, everything concerning that lead is pointing towards a summer move as opposed to a move in this window. This will certainly be a rumour we should keep an eye on but for now, we only hold an interest in the player.

Thoughts on a “Bellingham” joining us Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH