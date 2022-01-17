Arsenal keen on signing young Nottm Forest right back

Arsenal eye young Championship right-back

Arsenal are interested in acquiring Nottingham Forest’s on-loan right back Djed Spence, according to English news outlet Mirror.

The 21-year-old first caught the eye of the supporters when he starred against the Gunners side in the FA Cup third round.

He was one of the instrumental figures in Steve Cooper’s side which caused a massive upset.

This was absolutely obscene from Djed Spence, still didn’t even shock me#NFFCpic.twitter.com/2RUOi6rpxw — Callum Castel-Nuovo (@callumcasteln) January 10, 2022

The London-born right back spent his youth career with Fulham, before departing for Middlesbrough in 2018. In summer 2021, he was then snapped up by Championship outfit Nottingham.

Despite just being 21, Spence has 89 appearances at the senior level.

Coming back to North London, the need for a right-back is pretty genuine in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Despite Takehiro Tomiyasu being an astute signing last summer, the lack of a good backup to him is the real problem.

Calum Chambers isn’t really a right back while Cedric was never a long-term option. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has departed for Italian side Roma, and his spell in London appear likely to be over.

GOOD MORNING YOU REDS♥️🔴⚪️! pic.twitter.com/jZXV2tKAzT — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) January 10, 2022

Hector Bellerin, who’s on loan at Real Betis, has a similar situation.

Thus, signing a right back should be a priority in the summer for the English side, currently sitting fifth in the Premier League.

The report further suggested that Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan are also watching developments closely as the 21-year-old has caught the eye with his recent performances.

Thus, technical director Edu must act fast if they are to land the coveted English defender.

Any deal in the current window is unlikely but if the club do pursue it, the youngster would have to be loaned out immediately, as Arsenal would be his third club in a season, which is legally not possible.

Djed Spence is the only right back I’ve seen get the better of Martinelli all season. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 16, 2022

Even Gunners legend Ian Wright was awed by the quality Spence possesses. Speaking in Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House Podcast, he said, “That was one of the best right back performances I have seen for a very long time. A very long time.”

“If we are talking about right-backs performing at an unbelievable level, we’re talking Reece James and Trent (Alexander-Arnold).

The former striker continued, “But I have not seen a combative, technical, swashbuckling performance like that for a very long time.”

Writer’s opinion: I would be more than happy if we end up signing Spence. He has already shown that he’s not afraid, no matter how difficult the task might be ahead.

Djed Spence Dashboard this season pic.twitter.com/Hbv0l55grG — • (@louorns) November 16, 2021

The 21-year-old has that “never say die” spirit which I liked a lot when he played against us in the FA Cup. On top of it, he has great technical skills too.

Which makes him an almost perfect player to recruit. At 21, he also fits the club’s recruitment policy of signing players who have their best years in front of them.

Spence would add unpredictability to Mikel Arteta’s team at the right side of the pitch. We will have a different weapon to unveil, and that will make Arsenal a tough opposition to contain.

Yash Bisht