Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal keen on signing young Nottm Forest right back

Arsenal eye young Championship right-back

Arsenal are interested in acquiring Nottingham Forest’s on-loan right back Djed Spence, according to English news outlet Mirror.

The 21-year-old first caught the eye of the supporters when he starred against the Gunners side in the FA Cup third round.

He was one of the instrumental figures in Steve Cooper’s side which caused a massive upset.

The London-born right back spent his youth career with Fulham, before departing for Middlesbrough in 2018. In summer 2021, he was then snapped up by Championship outfit Nottingham.

Despite just being 21, Spence has 89 appearances at the senior level.

Coming back to North London, the need for a right-back is pretty genuine in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Despite Takehiro Tomiyasu being an astute signing last summer, the lack of a good backup to him is the real problem.

Calum Chambers isn’t really a right back while Cedric was never a long-term option. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has departed for Italian side Roma, and his spell in London appear likely to be over.

Hector Bellerin, who’s on loan at Real Betis, has a similar situation.

Thus, signing a right back should be a priority in the summer for the English side, currently sitting fifth in the Premier League.

The report further suggested that Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan are also watching developments closely as the 21-year-old has caught the eye with his recent performances.

Thus, technical director Edu must act fast if they are to land the coveted English defender.

Any deal in the current window is unlikely but if the club do pursue it, the youngster would have to be loaned out immediately, as Arsenal would be his third club in a season, which is legally not possible.

Even Gunners legend Ian Wright was awed by the quality Spence possesses. Speaking in Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House Podcast, he said, “That was one of the best right back performances I have seen for a very long time. A very long time.”

“If we are talking about right-backs performing at an unbelievable level, we’re talking Reece James and Trent (Alexander-Arnold).

The former striker continued, “But I have not seen a combative, technical, swashbuckling performance like that for a very long time.”

Writer’s opinion: I would be more than happy if we end up signing Spence. He has already shown that he’s not afraid, no matter how difficult the task might be ahead.

The 21-year-old has that “never say die” spirit which I liked a lot when he played against us in the FA Cup. On top of it, he has great technical skills too.

Which makes him an almost perfect player to recruit. At 21, he also fits the club’s recruitment policy of signing players who have their best years in front of them.

Spence would add unpredictability to Mikel Arteta’s team at the right side of the pitch. We will have a different weapon to unveil, and that will make Arsenal a tough opposition to contain.

Yash Bisht

Posted by

Tags Spence

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Fk says:
    January 17, 2022 at 9:17 am

    Sign him this very minute !

    Reply
  2. Havyn says:
    January 17, 2022 at 9:18 am

    Sign him and get rid of Cedric

    Reply
  3. DaJuhi says:
    January 17, 2022 at 9:21 am

    Not only the Arsenal match, he’s been good all season for Forest.

    Reply
  4. Quantic Dream says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:12 am

    Yes!!! Sign him up! He was a nightmare for us.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs